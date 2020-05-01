Riceville man to stand trial for early morning burglary

CRESCO, Iowa – A Riceville man accused of breaking into someone else’s home is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Robert Oettchen, 34, is charged with one count of 1st degree burglary. Authorities say he broke into a home in the 200 block of E 4th Street in Riceville on the morning of March 25, forcing a woman and her daughter to flee to the neighbors. Law enforcement says Oettchen was found inside the home with a hatchet blade in his possession.

Oettchen’s trial is set to begin on August 5 in Howard County District Court.