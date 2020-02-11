Clear

Riceville man pleads not guilty to repeat burglaries

Lonnie Dozark
Lonnie Dozark

Accused of illegally entering the same garage twice.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 1:42 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Riceville man is pleading not guilty to burglarizing the same place twice.

Lonnie John Dozark, 43, is facing two counts of 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says Dozark entered the same garage without permission in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Riceville on September 13, 2019, and January 7, 2020. He’s accused of breaking into a desk and stealing a total of over $700.

The owner of the property told authorities he noticed things missing and set up a video camera, which he says recorded Dozark illegally entering his garage.

Dozark’s trial is set to start on March 25 in Mitchell County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Another roller coaster week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/10

Image

SocialICE breaks records in Minnesota

Image

Stopping flooding on Highway 65

Image

Solar power at the airport

Image

Avoiding frostbite

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Image

Marijuana Breathalyzer - coming to police near you?

Image

Clearing snow out of Downtown Rochester

Community Events