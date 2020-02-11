Riceville man pleads not guilty to repeat burglaries

OSAGE, Iowa – A Riceville man is pleading not guilty to burglarizing the same place twice.

Lonnie John Dozark, 43, is facing two counts of 3rd degree burglary. Law enforcement says Dozark entered the same garage without permission in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Riceville on September 13, 2019, and January 7, 2020. He’s accused of breaking into a desk and stealing a total of over $700.

The owner of the property told authorities he noticed things missing and set up a video camera, which he says recorded Dozark illegally entering his garage.

Dozark’s trial is set to start on March 25 in Mitchell County District Court.