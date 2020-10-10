Riceville man found not guilty of burglary

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County jury has found a man not guilty of breaking into someone else’s home.

Brandon Robert Oettchen, 35 of Riceville, was charged with 1st degree burglary after law enforcement said it found him inside someone else’s home in the 200 block of E 4th Street in Riceville on the morning of March 25. Authorities say a woman and her daughter fled the home and Oettchen was inside with a hatchet blade in his possession.

After a trial that lasted three days, however, the jury returned a not guilty verdict.