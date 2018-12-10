Riceville man arrested in St. Paul

OSAGE, Iowa – A man has been arrested for an incident where a vehicle ran into the side of a church.
Nathan Dean Hamel-Snapp, 21 of Riceville, is charged with prohibited acts and operating while intoxicated. The Osage Police Department says it got a report on September 17 of a vehicle running into the side of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Officers say when they arrived, they saw Hamel-Snapp putting items into a duffel bag.
According to court documents, Hamel-Snapp told police he did not remember hitting the church and did not know how he got to the parking lot.
Officers say a search of the vehicle found a safe and inside the safe were multiple baggies of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Osage police say Hamel-Snapp also showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and submitted a urine sample that later tested positive for amphetamines and opiates.
Hamel-Snapp was arrested on an outstanding warrant in St. Paul on December 5 and sent back to Mitchell County.
