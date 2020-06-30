Riceville duo wins High School Fishing National Championship

RICEVILLE, Iowa – Every high school athlete dreams of winning a state championship, but two Riceville students recently surpassed that goal.

The sound of sirens echoed throughout Riceville as Lawson Losee and Kooper Tweite returned home after winning the High School Fishing National Championship in La Crosse, Wisc.

“It still hasn’t hit me that we won it,” Tweite said. “I’m sure it’ll hit me when we’re on TV and everything, but yeah, it still hasn’t really hasn’t sunk in that we won out of 312 teams and that we’re national champions.”

The duo never dreamed they'd finish on top after being hopelessly mired in 14th place at the close of day one.

“The second day we fished hard and that’s when we first caught our big bags so we ended up in first place after that and we knew this could actually happen,” Losee said.

Still, day two of the competition got off to a rocky start.

“We had a three and a half-hour fog delay that morning and they almost weren’t going to let us fish. They were just going to give everyone zeros and we wouldn’t have even made the top 10 and wouldn’t even have had a chance of winning,” Tweite said.

Ultimately, the two reeling in just over 10 pounds of fish in 30 minutes.

On Friday, Losee hooked the largest catch of the tournament – a 5 lb. 8 oz. bass.

“The guy when we put our fish in the scale – he was moving around so it would go up to 20 pounds and all the way to seven pounds. It was the scariest thing ever,” Losee said. “Right when that scale locked at 11 pounds, two ounces – me and Kooper went crazy, our parents went crazy in the crowd, and it was just awesome.”

The victors took home a collection of new tackle and $10,000 in scholarship money.

Kooper’s grandfather and coach of the team is beyond proud.

“They did a fantastic job. It’s hard for seven days to be out on the water fishing hard,” Tom Howland said. “They did an awesome job and stayed with it and we didn’t have hardly any arguments,” he laughed.

The tournament is expected to be televised later this year on either the Outdoor Channel or ESPN2.