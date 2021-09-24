Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

MASON CITY, Iowa - Recess can arguably be called the most favorite time of the day for elementary school students, as they working to expel pent-up energy while learning in the classroom by playing hopscotch, swing on the monkey bars, or shooting some hoops. But up until recently at Lincoln Intermediate, the amount of equipment was limited. 4th grader Audriana Ziegler, who attends nearby Roosevelt Elementary, remembers.

”When I drove by here to my classroom in 3rd grade, there wasn’t that much to look at. There wasn’t much to look at or play with.”

But thanks to the recent upgrades on the playgrounds at both Roosevelt and Lincoln, she believes the new equipment can keep kids moving.

”Now that we have the new equipment, I think it’s way more fun to have a challenge.”

When the current Lincoln Intermediate School came into existence around a decade ago, their building, which formerly housed a middle school, had no playground, and students made do with limited equipment. Principal Teresa Schlichting says the plan to upgrade the playground began about two years ago.

”It became a vision for us that our students needed more and needed to move.”

The schools worked with CG Public Health's Kelli Gerdes on developing a plan, which included a student survey about what they would use during recess. As the project cost roughly $250,000, community partners, including the Wellmark Foundation, raised money to cover it. The upgraded playground contains a 'Gaga Ball' court, a popular game among students, as well as the 'Elevate' obstacle course featuring amenities like the lava leap, jungle pipeline, roller table and more. A similar, albeit smaller, course was also installed at Roosevelt.

One of the best parts about the enhanced playground is that it's open to the community.

”It’s open for everyone, which is a beautiful thing. You can bring your families, your neighbors and have fun at Lincoln’s playground all year long.”

In addition, the playground was designed to be inclusive for those who may have mobility issues.

”There were opportunities for students with unique mobility that they would be able to come into the playground to participate at their own level and own way. There’s opportunities for them to be transferred out of wheelchairs and to use the equipment with assistance and be able to participate in the fun.”

Kids can also use the 'Burke Fitness' app while on the Elevate course, where it can set fitness goals for users.