Ribbon cut on Mason City's Principal Pavilion

MASON CITY, Iowa - The dreary fall weather Thursday didn't dampen the celebration of a significant milestone in the efforts to revitalize downtown.

The ribbon was officially cut on the Principal Pavilion during a public ceremony Thursday afternoon. The pavilion, located at the northern entrance to Southbridge Mall, consists of both outdoor and indoor spaces, and will be the new home of Tuba Christmas, the Mason City Municipal Band, Friday Night Live and other live performances.

The planning for the pavilion began in 1999. In that time, the pavilion committee looked at several locations for a new venue to replace the bandshell at East Park, and four members have passed away. Despite these challenges, Mayor Bill Schickel spoke highly of the committee's work and dedication to making the new venue a reality.

"They've overcome a lot of obstacles, but they've shown us perserverance, and this is the end result. A great performance area, a great gathering area for Mason City."

In addition, he's upbeat about the opportunities the pavilion will offer to the larger rebirth of the River City.

"When you look around, we're already seeing new storefronts, new housing and new jobs being created in the area. That's the additional benefit."

If you are interested in reserving the pavilion for your event, contact Mason City Parks and Recreation at 641-421-3673.