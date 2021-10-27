Ribbon cut on Forest City's John V. Hanson Career Center

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Career fields such as nursing, construction and IT are in high demand, and will likely stay that way into the future. NIACC and four North Iowa school districts aim to provide more opportunities for students.

The John V. Hanson Career Center, which officially opened to students, is dedicated to focusing on those aforementioned career fields, and features the latest technology and tools. It also has what's called the 'Fab Lab', a high-tech space designed for collaboration.

Forest City Senior Jailyn Rodriguez is working towards her RN degree. When she and her classmates walked into the center for the first time, and saw the lab and classroom they would be working in, they had nothing short of praise.

"It wasn't how we expected it at all. We all walked in there, we were just like, 'Whoa!' It's something we've never seen before."

With three other school districts - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills and North Iowa - contributing towards the center, the possibilities for further opportunities are endless.

"We get to collaborate, meet new people, work with different people that we maybe wouldn't have met if we didn't have a facility like this."

Leading the center is Jim Haag. A former GHV High School principal, he knows the importance of growing a strong workforce in North Iowa.

"We know there's a definite need in the four programs we're offering. There is demand, and we can connect those students through these programs to business and industry to fill that void and fill that gap."

He's hoping the center can serve as a blueprint to be emulated across Iowa.

"We're willing to take that risk. We're willing to take those opportunities to develop those partnerships, develop those work based learning opportunities, and continue to work on 'Future Ready Iowa' to get more people trained by 2025."

Haag and NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz credit local partnerships with companies like Winnebago for helping make the career center a reality.

Students at the career center could qualify for free tuition if they stay in their program and attend NIACC after graduation, with funds provided through the Future Ready Iowa scholarship program.