Reynolds vetoes bill to ease Iowa's medical marijuana limits

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has vetoed a bill that would have lifted a cap on the potency of medical marijuana products available in the state.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 7:31 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has vetoed a bill that would have lifted a cap on the potency of medical marijuana products available in the state.

Reynolds vetoed the bill Friday afternoon, saying the state must proceed cautiously in any expansion of its medical marijuana program. Reynolds says she could support future more limited effort to increase the potency of products.

Democratic lawmakers who have supported expansion of the program criticized Reynolds' decision, saying it would hurt sick people who get little benefit from products now available that have low levels of THC, the compound that causes a high.

Rep. John Forbes, an Urbandale pharmacist, called the veto "distressing news for thousands of sick and vulnerable Iowans who deserve greater access to this life-changing medication."

The bill had been approved overwhelmingly in both legislative chambers.

