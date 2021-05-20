Clear

In Iowa, mask mandates for schools, cities and counties are now banned

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill early Thursday that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools and cities.

Posted: May 20, 2021 6:18 AM
Updated: May 20, 2021 8:40 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill early Thursday that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools and cities.

It means superintendents, principals, and school board members won't be able to implement mask mandates for their students and employees.

Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature has ended the 2021 session nearly three weeks later than expected after Republican lawmakers completed negotiations over a complex tax plan. By approving the tax changes, legislators added to a host of other conservative priorities they passed, ranging from restricting voting rights to expanding gun access. Throughout the session, which ended late Wednesday night, Republicans used their large majorities in the House and Senate to push through many bills with little or no Democratic support. For months, Democrats also complained that Republicans refused to require masks or report coronavirus infections.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. AP image.

Additionally, county and city leaders will not be able to make more stringent mask policies than the state.

The law goes into effect immediately.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

You can see the full press release below:

Gov. Reynolds signs HF 847 into law

DES MOINES - Today, Gov. Reynolds signed HF 847 into law, legislation that contains several components of the governor’s Students First Act as well as provisions that prohibit K-12 schools from mandating masks as well as cities and counties from mandating masks in businesses.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

HF 847: an Act relating to educational programs, funding, tax credits and deductions, open enrollment, supplementary weighting, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 596186

Reported Deaths: 7418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1232621738
Ramsey51702879
Dakota46159454
Anoka42021441
Washington27058286
Stearns22352222
St. Louis17870305
Scott17359128
Wright16173141
Olmsted1329699
Sherburne1180588
Carver1053345
Clay819392
Rice8095108
Blue Earth754841
Crow Wing668690
Kandiyohi658284
Chisago605851
Otter Tail577078
Benton574297
Goodhue479672
Douglas470476
Mower468032
Winona455750
Itasca444058
Isanti427064
McLeod426559
Morrison420360
Nobles408248
Beltrami400859
Steele391615
Polk385569
Becker381853
Lyon361851
Carlton346855
Freeborn342729
Pine330023
Nicollet327443
Mille Lacs306854
Brown306140
Le Sueur293824
Todd283532
Cass276130
Meeker259040
Waseca236722
Martin231532
Roseau210119
Wabasha20663
Hubbard191141
Dodge18563
Renville180543
Redwood175037
Houston172016
Cottonwood166223
Wadena157122
Fillmore156810
Pennington153719
Faribault153019
Chippewa152838
Kanabec145327
Sibley144710
Aitkin135836
Watonwan13449
Rock128419
Jackson122012
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11116
Murray10669
Swift106118
Stevens91911
Marshall88117
Clearwater87516
Koochiching85815
Wilkin81712
Lake81420
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5838
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5559
Norman5419
Unassigned51493
Kittson48722
Red Lake4007
Traverse3725
Lake of the Woods3353
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367988

Reported Deaths: 5958
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57804628
Linn20953335
Scott20117243
Black Hawk15844308
Woodbury15162228
Johnson1451383
Dubuque13399209
Dallas1121198
Pottawattamie11153169
Story1064248
Warren579190
Clinton557293
Cerro Gordo543489
Sioux514974
Webster512894
Marshall484075
Muscatine4832100
Des Moines460866
Wapello4316122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419772
Plymouth401380
Lee376655
Marion363776
Jones299357
Henry293037
Carroll286252
Bremer286060
Crawford267040
Boone265634
Benton256855
Washington254250
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson223142
Clay215826
Kossuth215564
Tama210171
Delaware210041
Winneshiek196935
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190523
Hardin185944
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179773
Clayton169556
Butler165235
Madison162919
Mills162623
Floyd161542
Cherokee159038
Lyon158341
Poweshiek155334
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148834
Winnebago142731
Cass138954
Calhoun138713
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130519
Louisa128649
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124316
Guthrie122230
Franklin121521
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto113423
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9620
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair86932
Pocahontas85522
Davis83824
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77610
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54023
Audubon51110
Adams3404
Rochester
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning mask mandates

Image

Getting COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

Image

Rochester businesses adapting to loosened restrictions

Image

Mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties are now banned in Iowa

Image

Aaron's Weather Update (5/19/21)

Image

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

Image

Mayo Clinic, Thermo Fisher partnership kicks off in Rochester

Image

Ground breaks on new fieldhouse

Image

New Med City partnership

Community Events