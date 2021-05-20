In Iowa, mask mandates for schools, cities and counties are now banned

DES MOINES, Iowa - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill early Thursday that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools and cities.

It means superintendents, principals, and school board members won't be able to implement mask mandates for their students and employees.

Additionally, county and city leaders will not be able to make more stringent mask policies than the state.

The law goes into effect immediately.

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”

HF 847: an Act relating to educational programs, funding, tax credits and deductions, open enrollment, supplementary weighting, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.