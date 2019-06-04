Clear

Reynolds says she'll be candid to Trump on trade, flood aid

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she expects to talk with President Donald Trump during his visit to Iowa on Tuesday and tell him the state will need more flood recovery help from the federal government.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:14 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she expects to talk with President Donald Trump during his visit to Iowa on Tuesday and tell him the state will need more flood recovery help from the federal government.

Reynolds also told reporters Tuesday she'll tell the president his newly announced tariffs on Mexico aren't helpful but that she will thank him for making a 15% ethanol/gasoline mixture available year-round and for approving Iowa flood disaster aid quickly.

Although Reynolds has aligned herself closely with Trump, she says she'll be clear with him about her view that his planned tariffs against Mexico will hinder efforts to ratify a trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Trump is expected to visit an ethanol production plant in Council Bluffs and attend private Republican Party fundraiser in West Des Moines.

