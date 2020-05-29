Reynolds outlines plans for $1.25 billion in federal aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $700 million of the state’s federal coronavirus emergency relief money to programs that will help farmers, businesses, homeowners, renters and local governments.

Reynolds said Friday that Iowa has received $1.25 billion in federal funding and she will hold $550 million to cover unforeseen coronavirus pandemic expenses and to support the state’s unemployment trust fund.

Of the $700 million she will allocate, Reynolds says $215 million would be spent on a small business relief program.

Additional funds will help renters and homeowners who haven’t made house payments from being evicted or foreclosed upon. Another $100 million will help farmers.