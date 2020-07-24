Reynolds extends Iowa restaurant rules amid more virus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation extending an order that bars and restaurants require patrons to remain at least 6 feet apart to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The proclamation signed Friday also extends other requirements, including that bars and restaurants patrons each have seats at a table or bar and that operators maintain “increased hygiene practices.”

In addition, the governor’s order extends existing rules for fitness centers, casinos, senior citizen centers and other businesses.

Reynolds actions came as Iowa’s online virus tracker showed a total of 820 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It also showed 451 new confirmed cases by 10 a.m. Friday from the day before, bringing the state’s total to nearly 41,000 cases.