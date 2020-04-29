Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending her actions to open restaurants and other businesses in a majority of Iowa counties with few coronavirus cases.

Reynolds says University of Iowa professors who warned reopening business now could cause a second wave of infections were presenting a model that was a snapshot in time.

She says improved testing and mitigation efforts have successfully prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Health officials reported 467 new cases Wednesday for a total of more than 6,800 in Iowa.

An additional 12 people died, increasing the total to 148 deaths.

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info