Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending her actions to open restaurants and other businesses in a majority of Iowa counties with few coronavirus cases.
Reynolds says University of Iowa professors who warned reopening business now could cause a second wave of infections were presenting a model that was a snapshot in time.
She says improved testing and mitigation efforts have successfully prevented hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Health officials reported 467 new cases Wednesday for a total of more than 6,800 in Iowa.
An additional 12 people died, increasing the total to 148 deaths.
