Reynolds, Iowa health officials issue PPE shortage order

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. AP image

Reynolds directed that if the shortage exists to use those supplies beyond recommended guidelines.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 11:31 AM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:35 AM

JOHNSTON, Iowa - The state of Iowa has issued a PPE shortage order.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Friday as the state wrestles with having enough supplies to combat the spreading coronavirus.

The state announced Friday it has 1,388 total cases and 31 deaths.

“We understand people are scared. We continue to do everything we can to find supply,” Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said.  

Reynolds said the shortfall is affecting health care providers, workers and patients.

