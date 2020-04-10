JOHNSTON, Iowa - The state of Iowa has issued a PPE shortage order.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Friday as the state wrestles with having enough supplies to combat the spreading coronavirus.
The state announced Friday it has 1,388 total cases and 31 deaths.
“We understand people are scared. We continue to do everything we can to find supply,” Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said.
Reynolds said the shortfall is affecting health care providers, workers and patients.
She directed that if the shortage exists to use those supplies beyond recommended guidelines.
Related Content
- Reynolds, Iowa health officials issue PPE shortage order
- Shortage of high school officials in Iowa
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Due to PPE shortage, Stewartville Fire Department temporarily suspends first response services
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders numerous closures, including bars and restaurants starting Tuesday
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders closure of hair/nail salons, tattoo shops, other businesses (with full presser)
- Gov. Reynolds issues a Disaster Proclamation for seven counties
- Iowa public health officials tackle vaping health concerns
- Reynolds takes 'first step' in children's mental health plan
- Reynolds vetoes bill to ease Iowa's medical marijuana limits
Scroll for more content...