Reynolds: Case surge due to testing increase as Iowa reopens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — On the day Iowa began easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said increased testing was largely the reason for a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported 739 new positive cases Friday, by far the most in a single day and bringing the state total to 7,884.

Of the new cases, 516 were from four counties, including two that are dealing with outbreaks at meat processing plants.

She also reported there were an additional eight deaths, bringing the state’s total to 170.

