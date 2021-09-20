Reynolds, 25 other governors want border crisis meeting with the President

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kim Reynolds and 25 of her fellow governors are asking for a meeting with President Biden to discuss the crisis at the southern U.S. border.

The group has sent a joint letter to the White House requesting a meeting within 15 days.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans, and the humanitarian and national security crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” says Governor Reynolds. “Our immigration system may be complicated and complex, but the solution to ending the border crisis is simple and straightforward. President Biden has the ability and the duty to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now.”

The governors’ letter states:

“Border apprehensions are up nearly 500% compared to last year, totaling over 1.3 million people, more than the populations of nine U.S. states. Approximately 9,700 illegal apprehensions have prior criminal convictions. Cartels and traffickers are making $14 million a day moving people illegally across the border. Nearly 10,500 pounds of fentanyl have been seized this fiscal year, more than the last three years combined. To put that into context, only 2 milligrams of fentanyl can prove fatal, meaning that this amount is enough to kill seven times the U.S. population.”

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” says Reynolds. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that the federal government has a duty to solve.”

The letter is signed by the governors of Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.