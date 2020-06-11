Rewards offered for 'persons of interest' in St. Paul riot fires

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rewards of up to $5,000 are being offered for information about a man and his girlfriend believed connected to several business fires in St. Paul during the George Floyd protests.

Jose Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif are suspected of traveling south from the Twin Cities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says Felan has a distinctive mole on his outer left arm and a tattoo with the name “Mena” with a large crown on the inside of his right forearm.



Image of Jose Felan Jr. Provided by ATF. Image of Jose Felan Jr. Provided by ATF.

Images of Mena Yousif. Provided by ATF. Images of Mena Yousif. Provided by ATF.

“Last week we asked for the public’s help identifying Felan, and we are grateful for the tremendous response,” says Special Agent in Charge William Henderson, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “ATF is working in close coordination with both the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service in attempt to locate and apprehend these individuals. We’re asking the public to be on the lookout for the couple along the Interstate 35 corridor. If you see them, contact ATF with their whereabouts.”

Felan and Yousif are described as “persons of interest” in the investigations of several St. Paul business fires. ATF also says Felan has multiple felony convictions including drug offenses, burglary, and aggravated assault.

“The decision made by some to terrorize our city through their dangerous and unlawful acts of arson was an affront to our community and those who were peacefully exercising their first amendment rights,” says Saint Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. “Now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to work together to hold these offenders accountable and to continue our work together to keep Saint Paul safe for everyone.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Felan or Yousif is asked to contact ATF by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide as much information as you can relating to the man’s whereabouts. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) if internet is unavailable.