Rewards being offered for info leading to arrests in Rochester cold case homicides

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rewards of $25,000 are being offered for information that leads to arrests in two Rochester homicides.

April Sorensen was killed 14 years ago, and Robert Volgmann was killed a year ago, and now Rochester police are looking to reignite leads in the cases.

“Our number one goal is to deliver the highest level of public safety, so when a homicide occurs in our community, we feel a deep responsibility to deliver answers and, ultimately, justice,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Police believe someone knows what happened in both cases and are urging them to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

Here are recaps on the cases:

April Jean Sorensen was killed on April 17, 2007 in her home in northwest Rochester. A TV technician arrived at the house for a scheduled visit at 12:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming through a window. He immediately called 911. First Responders arrived on scene and determined that the fire was not an accident. Once the fire was extinguished, April’s body was discovered in her bedroom. Autopsy reports confirmed that she had been stabbed and strangled to death.

April was a beautiful, 27-year-old woman in the prime of her life. She worked hard at everything she did and was studying to become a dental hygienist. She was close with her family. They shared a love for running and ran several races together. April had no enemies and was very well liked by everyone. Her death was untimely and a huge loss for her family, friends and our community. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Eric Boynton at (507) 328-6925.



Robert E. Volgmann was assaulted and killed in his apartment in northwest Rochester. He was last seen alive on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There was a snowstorm that day. The bedroom window of his ground floor apartment was open for several days afterwards. The landlord went to check on Robert and called police to the apartment. Robert’s body was discovered on April 16, 2020.

Bobby, as he was known to family and friends, was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. He especially enjoyed building bikes. He also loved to travel and dreamed of moving to Hawaii someday.

“We all are still devastated. We didn’t just lose a brother or an uncle or a son, we lost our best friend,” says Bobby’s sister.

In a statement to RPD she shares, “Bobby was very close to his family. He would do anything for them! His mother – oh boy!! I tell you, he was a mama’s boy! A few weeks before Bobby was murdered, we had to say goodbye to our mother. Our mother’s death was extremely hard on our family, and then we had to go through it again with Bobby. It was a very difficult day, getting a

phone call of another family member gone too soon…Our family is still searching for answers, with restless nights as well as broken hearts…Please help us solve this case and finally put Bobby to rest.”