Reward offered in Crystal Lake post office burglary

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a North Iowa post office burglary.

Law enforcement says the Crystal Lake post office was burglarized sometime between closing on February 15 and opening on February 16. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you know something about this burglary, you can contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 641-923-2621 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, select option 2.