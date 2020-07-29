Reward offered after explosion in Rochester breaks out windows

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An object that was placed in a tree exploded this week and broke windows to nearby homes.

The Rochester Police Department said it happened Monday at 2:33 a.m. in the 900 block of 9th St. SE.

“The initial investigation showed that someone placed an object in a tree that exploded,” police said.

The tree suffered minor damage and two homes nearby suffered broken windows.

“The Rochester Police Department is asking that if anyone has information about this incident to please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800,” police said.