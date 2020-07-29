Clear

Reward offered after explosion in Rochester breaks out windows

An object that was placed in a tree exploded this week and broke windows to nearby homes.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 12:30 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An object that was placed in a tree exploded this week and broke windows to nearby homes.

The Rochester Police Department said it happened Monday at 2:33 a.m. in the 900 block of 9th St. SE.

“The initial investigation showed that someone placed an object in a tree that exploded,” police said.

The tree suffered minor damage and two homes nearby suffered broken windows.

“The Rochester Police Department is asking that if anyone has information about this incident to please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800,” police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52281

Reported Deaths: 1620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16661808
Ramsey6416254
Dakota3565102
Anoka3083112
Stearns274219
Nobles17286
Washington172342
Olmsted153121
Scott121711
Mower10542
Rice9568
Blue Earth7834
Wright7345
Clay71739
Carver6932
Kandiyohi6481
Sherburne5875
Lyon4103
Todd4102
Freeborn3441
St. Louis33218
Steele3151
Watonwan2930
Benton2903
Nicollet27113
Winona22816
Martin1965
Le Sueur1871
Unassigned18640
Crow Wing16612
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1552
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12112
Dodge1180
McLeod1180
Murray1181
Douglas1170
Polk1173
Waseca1170
Carlton1150
Becker1141
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault750
Sibley742
Brown732
Wabasha700
Jackson650
Pennington651
Rock620
Koochiching603
Fillmore570
Lincoln530
Renville534
Swift511
Mille Lacs503
Cass452
Yellow Medicine430
Grant411
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman310
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard210
Mahnomen201
Wadena200
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake90
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42815

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9126193
Woodbury357547
Black Hawk288662
Linn187787
Johnson178112
Buena Vista177712
Dallas167734
Scott150011
Dubuque138426
Marshall131623
Story105711
Pottawattamie105419
Wapello80831
Muscatine77846
Crawford7023
Webster6575
Sioux5681
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52429
Warren4781
Jasper43924
Wright4311
Plymouth4178
Louisa37414
Dickinson3614
Washington28110
Clinton2472
Hamilton2281
Boone2191
Franklin1753
Bremer1697
Carroll1681
Clay1671
Clarke1613
Emmet1481
Allamakee1454
Hardin1390
Shelby1390
Marion1380
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1322
Poweshiek1288
Jackson1260
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Jones1121
Pocahontas1121
Cedar1101
Henry1073
Hancock1062
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd962
Buchanan941
Taylor930
Lyon910
Monona880
Madison872
Clayton843
Harrison840
Humboldt841
Delaware801
Lee802
Iowa781
Calhoun762
Sac760
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Fayette720
Jefferson720
Kossuth720
Winneshiek721
Mills700
Winnebago690
Grundy661
Monroe667
Union661
Palo Alto650
Page560
Worth510
Chickasaw480
Davis481
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Greene370
Appanoose363
Cass360
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Fremont250
Van Buren241
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned80
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
A pleasant, mainly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dave's Noon Weather 7-29

Image

Mask distribution for Austin businesses

Image

'Bike MS' goes virtual for 2020

Image

Dave's 6:30 Weather 7-29

Image

What to do with those packets of mystery seeds?

Image

Central Springs, Newman Catholic softball teams fall in state quarterfinals

Image

Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Bruins main camp gets underway

Image

Ordinance on Public Gatherings

Image

People flock to the Hancock County Fair

Community Events