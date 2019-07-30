Reward up to $50K in case of murdered NE Iowa cousins

WATERLOO, Iowa - A new reward is being offered in the case of two northeast Iowa girls who were killed in 2012.

Elizabeth Collins, 8, and her cousin Lyric Cook, 10, went for a bike ride in Evansdale on July 13, 2012, and never returned home.

Their bodies were found Dec. 5, 2012 at Seven Bridges Wildlife Park, approximately 25 miles from where they disappeared.

Cedar Valley Crimestoppers announced Tuesday that a reward of $50,000 is being offered for more information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the two deaths.

“In the past 7 years investigators have gone over thousands of tips in an effort to find the girls’ killer(s). A team of local, state and federal investigators continue to actively investigate the abduction and murders of Elizabeth and Lyric, reviewing and following up on submitted information/leads,” Crimestoppers said. "Tips may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using Tipsoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online."