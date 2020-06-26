Reward doubled to $20,000 for St. Paul riot fire fugitives

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The reward for information about two people wanted in connection with the Twin Cities riot fires has been doubled.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is now offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Jose Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif. Federal investigators say Felon was captured on video starting fires at numerous locations in St. Paul, including the Gordon Parks High School that serves disadvantaged youth. Yousif is believed to be helping Felan evade authorities.

“These two have evaded law enforcement for a couple weeks now and we are hoping the increased reward will encourage those who know these individuals’ whereabouts to come forward,” says ATF Special Agent in Charge William Henderson of the St. Paul Field Division. “We are pleased to be working in close coordination with the Marshals on this case. We’re confident with their help we’ll be able to bring these two to justice.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or use their web/mobile reporting app: www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

“The U.S. Marshals continue to work closely with ATF and all our federal, state and local partners to apprehend those that choose to violate the safety and security of people in Minnesota,” says U.S. Marshal Mona Dohman of the District of Minnesota. “We are calling on anyone with information on the whereabouts of Felan and Yousif to contact us immediately.”