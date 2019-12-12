Clear

Review finds 15 errors on felon list for 1 small Iowa county

State officials are confirming that 15 cases in just one small Iowa county were mistakenly recorded as felony convictions on the list they use to identify ineligible voters.

Dec 12, 2019
By The Associated Press

The Associated Press reviewed all 359 Carroll County entries as part of an investigation into the error-riddled list, which has been blamed for causing confusion and wrongly disenfranchising eligible voters.

Fifteen of the cases _ or more than 4 percent _ were misdemeanor convictions that did not result in the loss of voting rights.

A judicial branch spokesman says 11 of the cases were incorrectly coded as felonies and he's looking into the source of the other errors.

