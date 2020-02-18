Review: Iowa agency didn't act soon enough on starved teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa report says state workers didn't act soon enough on child-abuse reports about a 16-year-old girl who starved to death.
Officials have said Natalie Finn weighed only 81 pounds when she died in October 2016 in West Des Moines.
An investigation report issued Monday by the state ombudsman's office says more staffing, training and resources at the state's top child-protective agency might have made prevented the abuse that led to Natalie's death.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking 47 new agency positions for fiscal 2021.
Natalie's adoptive mother has been sentenced to life in prison. Her adoptive father was given 30 years.
