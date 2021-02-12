Revamped playgrounds planned for two Mason City schools

MASON CITY, Iowa - Imagine a playground that includes not only fitness-style equipment, but is also suitable for children with special needs, and can also be used by community members. At Lincoln Intermediate and Roosevelt Elementary, that's set to become reality, as both schools are planning to revamp their playground equipment.

Since the building Lincoln is located in used to be a middle school, their playground has been fairly spartan, with only basketball and tetherball courts, soccer goals, and a concrete pad for 4-square and similar games. The dream to make it bigger started about three years ago, with student input shaping it along the way.Imagine a playground that includes not only fitness type equipment, but is also making it accessible for kids who might be in a wheel chair.

"Knowing that they are an intermediate age, we decided to try something different than the slides and swings," principal Teresa Schlichting said.

It will also be a similar setup at Roosevelt, but the important part is inclusivity.

"We also serve a population of students with unique needs, physical impairments, that they aren't able to do some of the things their peers aren't able to do on typical playgrounds, so we're excited about the inclusive pieces that we are going to add to our playground."

"One of the features is a horizontal slide that those students will be able to pull themselves through. We also have features that are spinning equipment, they'll be able to transition out of their wheelchairs and experience that spinning feeling on that equipment as well."

The overall cost for the projects is around $235,000, with a roughly $90,000 gap left to fill. Thankfully, donations, grants and a partnership with CG Public Health are helping chip away at the deficit. Schlichting credits the students for making it possible.

"Roosevelt's PTO committed $15,000, and Lincoln's PTO has committed $10,000. Our kids did all that hard work."

If you would like to donate, you are asked to contact either school at 641-421-4423 (Lincoln), 641-421-4415 (Roosevelt), or the Mason City Community Schools office at 641-421-4400. Schlichting anticipates groundbreaking on the playgrounds to begin as soon as April.