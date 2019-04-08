MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been an overcast weekend, but the weather might just be warm enough for some bikers to dig out their motorcycles for the season.
The 33rd annual North Iowa Motorcycle Expo, hosted by ABATE of Iowa, District 7, was held over the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Plenty of motorcycles, from vintage and classic to modern and new, along with vendors for parts and accessories, as well as a motorcycle simulator.
And it drew in bikers from across Iowa.
"I registered one from Monticello, and a couple from Minnesota. They're coming from all over."
Pat Weydert is with ABATE, which stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, and with spring finally here, he says it's important to be on the lookout for motorcycles, especially when turning left.
"That's one of the most common accidents with cars and motorcycles. We call it the 'lethal left turn.' It happens everyday when you're riding a motorcycle. All we ask is people, please watch out for us."
Related Content
- Rev up the engines at Motorcycle Expo
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Fillmore County
- Expo exhibits what the county has to offer
- Green Expo getting people connected to the environment
- Career expo prepares middle schoolers for the future
- 6th annual Deer & Turkey Expo sees great turnout despite weather
- Motorcycles are back on the road