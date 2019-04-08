Rev up the engines at Motorcycle Expo

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been an overcast weekend, but the weather might just be warm enough for some bikers to dig out their motorcycles for the season.

The 33rd annual North Iowa Motorcycle Expo, hosted by ABATE of Iowa, District 7, was held over the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Plenty of motorcycles, from vintage and classic to modern and new, along with vendors for parts and accessories, as well as a motorcycle simulator.

And it drew in bikers from across Iowa.

"I registered one from Monticello, and a couple from Minnesota. They're coming from all over."

Pat Weydert is with ABATE, which stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, and with spring finally here, he says it's important to be on the lookout for motorcycles, especially when turning left.

"That's one of the most common accidents with cars and motorcycles. We call it the 'lethal left turn.' It happens everyday when you're riding a motorcycle. All we ask is people, please watch out for us."