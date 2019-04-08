Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rev up the engines at Motorcycle Expo

33rd annual North Iowa Motorcycle Expo has positive turnout despite weekend rain

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 12:52 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been an overcast weekend, but the weather might just be warm enough for some bikers to dig out their motorcycles for the season.

The 33rd annual North Iowa Motorcycle Expo, hosted by ABATE of Iowa, District 7, was held over the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Plenty of motorcycles, from vintage and classic to modern and new, along with vendors for parts and accessories, as well as a motorcycle simulator.

And it drew in bikers from across Iowa.

"I registered one from Monticello, and a couple from Minnesota. They're coming from all over."

Pat Weydert is with ABATE, which stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, and with spring finally here, he says it's important to be on the lookout for motorcycles, especially when turning left.

"That's one of the most common accidents with cars and motorcycles. We call it the 'lethal left turn.' It happens everyday when you're riding a motorcycle. All we ask is people, please watch out for us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking a well above average start to the work week followed by a rain/snow system for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Community Events