Reuniting for the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s that time of year and it's even more special with family but some people are miles away from their loved ones.

Today we got the chance to see a heartfelt reunion between Case and Trina Turner.

He lives thousands of miles apart from home and hasn't seen his mother in the last three months.

When they finally saw each other, it was an emotional reunion for Trina.

She tells KIMT they talk all the time on the phone but sometimes that's just not enough.

“Touch is important there will be a lot of hugging this year,”she said.