Return of Rochesterfest particularly sweet for local food vendors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As community members celebrate all things Med City this week, local food vendors say the return of Rochesterfest has been particularly sweet after last year's cancellation.

Many vendors serve others at events like Rochesterfest to put food on the table for themselves. Brett Blattner says his business, Rolling Roaster, typically relies on these gatherings to sell sweet corn and brisket sandwiches that so often have fair foodies coming back for second servings.

But with coronavirus causing widespread cancellations, Rolling Roaster had to find creative ways to stay afloat last year. And while 2020 was anything but a cakewalk, Blattner says one positive takeaway from the pandemic was seeing the continual support of community members through tough times.

"People are very dedicated to finding street food vendors. I had customers come up to me and ask me, 'where can I find you next? Where are you going to be traveling to?' So it's just nice to have that kind of patronage, and people are willing to travel even to buy this food, so we really appreciate that," Blattner said.

Blattner shares it's exciting to be back to business as usual at Soldier's Field this summer, and there have been plenty of customers - new and old - stopping by Rolling Roaster during the first few days of Rochesterfest.

"I'm from the Rochester area, and you know, seeing people here that I recognize, customers that are coming back every year - I just had some people today that were saying 'we're so glad that you're here again,' or 'it's that time of year to get roasted corn.' So I like to be at this event, we'll be at the Olmsted County Fair as well, and just connecting with people this way."