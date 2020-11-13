Retired doctor writes about the stresses health care professionals face

MASON CITY, Iowa - They're on the front line in the battle against COVID-19 every day. For doctors and nurses, even a normal day is stressful. Now the pandemic has made that job even more difficult.

Dr. Daniel Waters is a retired heart surgeon living in Mason City who knows first hand the pressures of the job. He is also a writer.

He recently had a poem featured in an anthology called 'The Healer's Burden.' Dr. Waters says writing about his experiences helped him process all the tough situations he was dealing with as a doctor.

With the pandemic forcing health care professionals to work overtime and deal with even more life and death situations, Dr. Waters says hospitals and clinics need to provide for their valued staff.

"They have to develop programs to look after the wellbeing of their physicians. A lot of times you have hospital administrators and they're not physicians or physicians that don't practice anymore and so they're disconnected," said Dr. Waters.

He also says many medical schools have begun offering instruction to future doctors on how to handle the complex emotions that come with the job.

