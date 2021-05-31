Clear

Retired Navy Captain shares importance of Memorial Day

During Mason City's 100th Memorial Day ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Retired Capt. Joan Platz notes that Americans should recognize the sacrifices many brave men and women have made to protect our nation and our freedoms

Posted: May 31, 2021 11:17 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Memorial Day comes to a close, it's important for us to remember those who have sacrificed so much to make this country what it is today.

Retired Navy Captain Joan Platz, a native of Lake Mills, was part of the second graduating class from the U.S. Naval Academy that included women, in 1981. As part of her career, she flew helicopters, as well as serving on oceanographic ships, and was primarily stationed in Italy and the Persian Gulf. In addition, she was the commanding officer at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida. After she retired, Platz taught in Pensacola, Florida before moving to Mason City.

During her keynote speech as part of Monday's ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Platz says it's important to understand the sacrifices brave men and women have made to protect our nation.

"Young men and women are going to be called upon to defend our country for all eternity. We must remember what it takes to be free, and it takes their bloodshed. We came here today to honor them and thank their families, and remind ourselves how painful it can be, but how important it is."

For those who are considering a career in the Armed Forces, she shares some advice.

"Study our democracy, study our government, study how absolutely blessed we are to live in this land. If you feel the call, put on the uniform and serve."

Below is the transcript of Platz' keynote speech:

Thank you.
Senator Ragan
Congresswoman Steckman
Mayor Schickel
Members of the City Council
Good morning to all!

Just as President Lincoln spoke to honor those who lost their life in service…….
As on the very first Decoration Day, observed in 1868, when graves of the Grand Army of the Republic were decorated –
through the end of the War to End all Wars, when Decoration Day became Memorial Day……
and after all the wars that have followed the War to End all Wars – and every Memorial Day since,
we gather to honor those who gave their lives in service to our Nation. Their sacrifice is why we are here. We gather to honor them and cherish their lives.

America called and they answered the call.
Young men and women donned the uniform of our Nation……raised their right hand and swore to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. They served, at home and in far-off lands, they defended our democracy and American ideals. They made the ultimate sacrifice.

We gather here – to remember their sacrifice… to protect their legacy…..to cherish these brave American sons and daughters. American heroes. However, the true demonstration of our respect for these American heroes is demonstrated not only today, but in the other 364 days of the year.

We must show our respect by protecting and caring for their families……America’s Gold Star families.
We can never fathom their pain…..nor the agony of the hole in their lives. But as a Nation, we wrap them in our love and ATTEMPT to help carry their enormous burden. We thank them each and every day. We lovingly cherish our Gold Star families.

President Lincoln charged us to honor our heroes with a dedication to their unfinished work and an increased devotion to the cause they fought for – The United States of America.

We show our respect by the way we live our lives. By holding dear, the great America they defended and truly treasuring the great freedoms we enjoy…by cherishing all it means to be an American.

As American’s, we are blessed with freedoms, rights and privileges that people in other countries only dream of. The freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble. We have many protected rights – the right to own property, to a job, to equal justice, to marry and raise a family, the right to an education.

Unlike many other nations, in America, EVERY child has the right to an education. It matters not their gender or the parents’ station in life. We value our children’s education. As a Nation, we invest in the education of every one of our sons and daughters… our Nation’s greatest asset… for we know they are our future. We invest in their education, so they will be able to continue this great experiment called democracy.

Today, as throughout our history, America’s sons and daughters have stepped forward and volunteered to wear the uniform of our Nation. They continue to proudly defend America and allow us to enjoy our freedoms in the greatest land on earth.

We must never forget our responsibility to them. For when our American ideals are challenged and our diplomacy fails……..our leaders are faced with the heavy burden …….. the decision to send our greatest asset into harms way. We send our sons and daughters……..our future. America must remain mindful of that decision and cherish our sons’ and daughters’ sacrifice.

With all our rights and freedoms…..it is our duty to remember our enormous inherent responsibility. We can not take these freedoms for granted… we must always hold them dear.
And above all, we must never forget our son’s and daughters who defended our great democracy……..and ALWAYS, ALWAYS, in their honor, cherish the privilege of being an American.

In his January 1941 address to Congress, President Franklin Roosevelt articulated his vision for America and a post-war world founded on four basic human freedoms:
freedom of speech,
freedom of worship,
freedom from want,
and freedom from fear.
When we hear these freedoms recited, many of us think of the Norman Rockwell paintings.

On this Memorial Day – may we each take a moment to think about the America we live in today. Is America fulfilling President Roosevelt’s vision, the American ideals? Is EVERY AMERICAN blessed with -
Freedom of speech and religion –
Freedom from want and from fear.
It is our obligation – to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for these freedoms – to carry on their unfinished work – to ensure EVERY AMERICAN enjoys the four basic human freedoms and the life depicted by Rockwell.

As we go about our daily lives, we should HARBOR IN YOUR MIND DEEPLY AND RESOLUTELY America’s bright future. America must continue to shine as a beacon of light and remain dedicated to the hard work of maintaining world peace.

Honor the American heroes by living as proud Americans, thankful for the freedoms they fought to defend. Let us leave here with a RENEWED dedication to TRULY honor them …… by continuing to dedicate our Nation to her most challenging task of leading the world in ensuring freedoms, allowing all to live in peace and prosperity.

May America continue to shine and may God Bless America!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601384

Reported Deaths: 7519
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242551752
Ramsey52199888
Dakota46585464
Anoka42490451
Washington27287289
Stearns22489224
St. Louis18037310
Scott17489130
Wright16340143
Olmsted13349102
Sherburne1192891
Carver1060646
Clay823892
Rice8151108
Blue Earth760542
Crow Wing678492
Kandiyohi662384
Chisago614852
Otter Tail583181
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower469933
Winona459450
Itasca454460
Isanti435664
McLeod428161
Morrison422860
Nobles408548
Beltrami404859
Steele396015
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350656
Freeborn345231
Pine334223
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296325
Todd284732
Cass283232
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin233932
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145810
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13519
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83012
Lake81820
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned49693
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369385

Reported Deaths: 5994
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58009636
Linn21047338
Scott20230244
Black Hawk15919309
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457185
Dubuque13447209
Dallas1124499
Pottawattamie11176171
Story1068848
Warren581190
Clinton559793
Cerro Gordo549990
Sioux516074
Webster513394
Marshall485976
Muscatine4859104
Des Moines464667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379255
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Carroll286952
Bremer286760
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257755
Washington255451
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231751
Jackson224442
Clay216027
Kossuth215865
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan192233
Cedar191123
Hardin186644
Fayette185442
Wright185338
Hamilton180950
Harrison179873
Clayton170456
Butler165835
Madison163819
Mills162723
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Hancock149734
Iowa149724
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135040
Jefferson133235
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129349
Union129134
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95729
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51510
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer conditions expected through the first week of June
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City community members share Memorial Day reflections

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast (5/31/21)

Image

Rochester Royals pitcher Mitch Brown gives back to community through a sport he loves

Image

Lourdes baseball keeping the energy up heading into postseason play

Image

Class 1AA baseball tournament kicks off

Image

Boating reminders

Image

Local veteran reflects on Memorial Day

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/31/21)

Image

Navy Captain honors those who served

Image

Murph Challenge

Community Events