Retired Navy Captain shares importance of Memorial Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Memorial Day comes to a close, it's important for us to remember those who have sacrificed so much to make this country what it is today.

Retired Navy Captain Joan Platz, a native of Lake Mills, was part of the second graduating class from the U.S. Naval Academy that included women, in 1981. As part of her career, she flew helicopters, as well as serving on oceanographic ships, and was primarily stationed in Italy and the Persian Gulf. In addition, she was the commanding officer at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida. After she retired, Platz taught in Pensacola, Florida before moving to Mason City.

During her keynote speech as part of Monday's ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Platz says it's important to understand the sacrifices brave men and women have made to protect our nation.

"Young men and women are going to be called upon to defend our country for all eternity. We must remember what it takes to be free, and it takes their bloodshed. We came here today to honor them and thank their families, and remind ourselves how painful it can be, but how important it is."

For those who are considering a career in the Armed Forces, she shares some advice.

"Study our democracy, study our government, study how absolutely blessed we are to live in this land. If you feel the call, put on the uniform and serve."

Below is the transcript of Platz' keynote speech:

Thank you.

Senator Ragan

Congresswoman Steckman

Mayor Schickel

Members of the City Council

Good morning to all!

Just as President Lincoln spoke to honor those who lost their life in service…….

As on the very first Decoration Day, observed in 1868, when graves of the Grand Army of the Republic were decorated –

through the end of the War to End all Wars, when Decoration Day became Memorial Day……

and after all the wars that have followed the War to End all Wars – and every Memorial Day since,

we gather to honor those who gave their lives in service to our Nation. Their sacrifice is why we are here. We gather to honor them and cherish their lives.

America called and they answered the call.

Young men and women donned the uniform of our Nation……raised their right hand and swore to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. They served, at home and in far-off lands, they defended our democracy and American ideals. They made the ultimate sacrifice.

We gather here – to remember their sacrifice… to protect their legacy…..to cherish these brave American sons and daughters. American heroes. However, the true demonstration of our respect for these American heroes is demonstrated not only today, but in the other 364 days of the year.

We must show our respect by protecting and caring for their families……America’s Gold Star families.

We can never fathom their pain…..nor the agony of the hole in their lives. But as a Nation, we wrap them in our love and ATTEMPT to help carry their enormous burden. We thank them each and every day. We lovingly cherish our Gold Star families.

President Lincoln charged us to honor our heroes with a dedication to their unfinished work and an increased devotion to the cause they fought for – The United States of America.

We show our respect by the way we live our lives. By holding dear, the great America they defended and truly treasuring the great freedoms we enjoy…by cherishing all it means to be an American.

As American’s, we are blessed with freedoms, rights and privileges that people in other countries only dream of. The freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble. We have many protected rights – the right to own property, to a job, to equal justice, to marry and raise a family, the right to an education.

Unlike many other nations, in America, EVERY child has the right to an education. It matters not their gender or the parents’ station in life. We value our children’s education. As a Nation, we invest in the education of every one of our sons and daughters… our Nation’s greatest asset… for we know they are our future. We invest in their education, so they will be able to continue this great experiment called democracy.

Today, as throughout our history, America’s sons and daughters have stepped forward and volunteered to wear the uniform of our Nation. They continue to proudly defend America and allow us to enjoy our freedoms in the greatest land on earth.

We must never forget our responsibility to them. For when our American ideals are challenged and our diplomacy fails……..our leaders are faced with the heavy burden …….. the decision to send our greatest asset into harms way. We send our sons and daughters……..our future. America must remain mindful of that decision and cherish our sons’ and daughters’ sacrifice.

With all our rights and freedoms…..it is our duty to remember our enormous inherent responsibility. We can not take these freedoms for granted… we must always hold them dear.

And above all, we must never forget our son’s and daughters who defended our great democracy……..and ALWAYS, ALWAYS, in their honor, cherish the privilege of being an American.

In his January 1941 address to Congress, President Franklin Roosevelt articulated his vision for America and a post-war world founded on four basic human freedoms:

freedom of speech,

freedom of worship,

freedom from want,

and freedom from fear.

When we hear these freedoms recited, many of us think of the Norman Rockwell paintings.

On this Memorial Day – may we each take a moment to think about the America we live in today. Is America fulfilling President Roosevelt’s vision, the American ideals? Is EVERY AMERICAN blessed with -

Freedom of speech and religion –

Freedom from want and from fear.

It is our obligation – to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for these freedoms – to carry on their unfinished work – to ensure EVERY AMERICAN enjoys the four basic human freedoms and the life depicted by Rockwell.

As we go about our daily lives, we should HARBOR IN YOUR MIND DEEPLY AND RESOLUTELY America’s bright future. America must continue to shine as a beacon of light and remain dedicated to the hard work of maintaining world peace.

Honor the American heroes by living as proud Americans, thankful for the freedoms they fought to defend. Let us leave here with a RENEWED dedication to TRULY honor them …… by continuing to dedicate our Nation to her most challenging task of leading the world in ensuring freedoms, allowing all to live in peace and prosperity.

May America continue to shine and may God Bless America!