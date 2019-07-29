Clear

Retired Navy Captain shares experience in the service, and now with the U.S. Naval Institute

Capt. Bill Hamblet talks service and role as editor-in-chief of Proceedings at the U.S. Naval Institute

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a nearly 3 decade career in the Navy, a retired captain is sharing his story of the service, and life after retirement.

Captain Bill Hamblet spent nearly 30 years in the service working as an intelligence officer in one capacity, and even worked at the Pentagon during 9/11. Now he's the editor-in-chief of Proceedings, a monthly journal printed through the U.S. Naval Institute that covers all facets of Navy life and other topics, and has grown into a podcast as well. In addition, the Institute also prints books and has a digital side as well. But it's more than just military and public policy, Hamblet says, and in fact, it's written by people in active duty.

"They might be talking about a new tactic that's needed, a new strategy, about leadership, about U.S. national security strategy in the South China Sea. What we're going to do about China, about this pure competition, those sort of things."

Speaking at the Mason City Noon Rotary Club meeting on Monday, he opened up for questions, including those on policy. Hamblet was a Naval attache for a few years in Moscow, during a more friendly time with Russia, and KIMT asked what his thoughts were on the situation.

"It's going to take a change in leadership in Moscow. Vladimir Putin doesn't want anything to do with the United States and being friends and having NATO on his front doorstep, so it's going to require a change of leadership."

Hamblet also shared the history of the Institute, which started in 1873 by a group of 15 officers that initially started discussing the Navy's future post-Civil War, as well as other interests.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Quiet week could mean lots of sun and dry conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's up with all of the rattlesnakes?

Image

Discussing paid family leave

Image

Motel to be renovated

Image

Navy Captain shares his stories

Image

Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/29

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Image

Man in custody after mail thefts.

Image

New location for Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Helping with School Supply costs

Community Events