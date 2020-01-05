Retired Navy Admiral running for U.S. Senator making his case to voters

VENTURA, Iowa - A retired Navy Admiral from Northwest Iowa is making his case to voters in the hopes of becoming the next U.S. Senator from the Hawkeye State.

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in rural Sioux County, the youngest of 9 children, with a one-room schoolhouse teacher as a Mom and his Dad worked on farm equipment and trucks in his shop, and held a variety of jobs from farm hand and welder to construction worker, pork packing plant worker, and even a bouncer. While serving nearly 4 decades in the Navy, he held a variety of positions, ranging from naval officer, commissioned the USS Winston S Churchill, commanded a squadron of ships, an international task force at sea, and served as a ground task force commander for personnel based in Africa. In addition, he's also had experience in policymaking, strategy and planning for the Defense Department, chief of legislative affairs for the Navy, and served as the first military officer on long-time Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy's staff.

Now, he's sharing his vision with Iowans, including enforcing clean water regulations, reversing some trade policies that have recently been enacted, address climate change and the deficit, a national service program, immigration and mental health care.

Because of his background, Franken feels it can help set him apart from other candidates, and can make for a compelling opponent against incumbent Senator Joni Ernst.

"As a Democrat with a rather potent international affairs and national security and scientific background, I'd like to represent rural Iowa. Because you're not going to be the proper representative, Senator, from the state of Iowa without representing rural Iowa."

Franken is 1 of 5 Democrats in the Iowa Democratic primary for U.S. Senate; the others include Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro, and Cal Woods.