Retailers selling bulletproof backpacks

This backpack costs $200.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With school just around the corner, some retailers are keeping safety in mind when producing their products.

Bulletproof backpacks are now being marketed to families.

ArmorMe, which can be found on Amazon, has backpacks marketed as bulletproof. The product description says the backpack is reinforced with protection material that can help protect your child in the case of a violent incident. Stephanie Faubion is a mother of five and says the idea is ridiculous.

"I don't think you can make a product like that that would work," Faubion said.

She says her kids get new backpacks every two years and this isn’t something you will find in her house. Kelsey Metzger agrees. She doesn’t like the idea of her kid using his backpack as a shield.

"I don't think it's the kid's job to keep them safe,” Metzger said. “I think that we all have a lot more work to do at a different level to keep our kids safe."

