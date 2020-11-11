Retailers are not a COVID hot spot, commissioner says

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many restaurants and bars are experiencing COVID-related shutdowns, there might be a glimmer of hope for the retail industry.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner, Steve Grove, has made it clear that the state is not seeing an increase in COVID-19 related cases in retail settings.

Counterpoint, a home goods store in University Square is being praised for its efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Last week, the retailer had an Infectious Disease Physician approve of the steps the store is taking to ensure customer safety.

Counterpoint Owner, Carol Bitton, explains, “We've all managed to stay open through this horrible pandemic, so it says something about all the small local businesses downtown-- that we do take the steps to be careful, to be safe, and we want your business."

Many local retailers offer online shopping through websites, in addition to curb-side pickups, and home deliveries.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop locally. They have compiled a website of nearly 100 area businesses. You can find that website here.