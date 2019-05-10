Retailers Team Up With Food Bank To Combat Hunger

One in every eight Americans struggles with hunger according to the US Department of Agriculture.

In Olmsted County, roughly 12,000 don't know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why the Rochester based Channel One Regional Food Bank is teaming up with Feeding America along with Walmart and Sam’s Club for “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.”

Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation. A purchase of one of the 267 participating items helps secure the equivalent of one meal. For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs or on Walmart.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.

Jay Lundberg owns a restaurant and can’t imagine people not having food to eat.

“As far as struggling with food I've been fortunate but there have been times certainly you have to stretch that paycheck out to last a couple of weeks and that can be really tough,” said Lundberg.

The sixth annual nationwide campaign will run from April 22 to May 20.