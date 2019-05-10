Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Retailers Team Up With Food Bank To Combat Hunger

Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

One in every eight Americans struggles with hunger according to the US Department of Agriculture.
In Olmsted County, roughly 12,000 don't know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why the Rochester based Channel One Regional Food Bank is teaming up with Feeding America along with Walmart and Sam’s Club for “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.”

Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation. A purchase of one of the 267 participating items helps secure the equivalent of one meal. For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam's Clubs or on Walmart.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.

Jay Lundberg owns a restaurant and can’t imagine people not having food to eat.

“As far as struggling with food I've been fortunate but there have been times certainly you have to stretch that paycheck out to last a couple of weeks and that can be really tough,” said Lundberg.

The sixth annual nationwide campaign will run from April 22 to May 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Image

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Image

Fight Hunger, Spark Change

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Dredge Tour

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Community Events