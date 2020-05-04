Minnesota businesses opening up to curbside pickup in attempt to stay afloat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kathryn San has been an aestheticism for nearly a decade.

She chose this profession so she could care for people in the way she knows best - through self-care. Her passion enabled her to open up Enso Studio 25. She says she's been blessed with a steady income and loyal clients for years. Back in March, she had to close her doors due to the stay-at-home order.



"Up until last week, we weren't getting any financial support,” San said. “It's been very hard trying to get banks to answer the phone sometimes they are just so overwhelmed."

Starting Monday she will be able to make some income. That means customers will have to place an order online or by phone.

"The only way right now that people will be able to keep their business afloat is with curbside is by doing curbside pickup,” San said.

According to the Minnesota state website, both employees and customers will have to take sanitation measures.

To maintain social distancing customers are being asked to stay in their car while the products are placed in their trunk. While curbside pickup is a temporary thing. San believes her business is sure to change.

"I think the main things it's going to change the way we buy things and it's going to give you a little bit of insight as to how it's going to be very different after this,” San said.