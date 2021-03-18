Restrictions loosened for long-term care facilities in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time in nearly a year visitation restrictions are being loosened at long-term care facilities in Minnesota.

The new rules from the Minnesota Department of Health allow for responsible indoor visits for everyone regardless of the vaccination status of residents or visitors.

River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester says it's asking no more than two visitors come at a time and will still keep social distancing and masking mandates in place.

Executive director Jon Stene says nearly 100% of residents are fully vaccinated so many feel they're safe to begin enjoying the loosened restrictions.

He explained, "They're happy they're getting an opportunity to do things they haven't done in almost a year. They are continuously asking what's next? Where are we going? Can we take the bus out? Things like that."

Residents who are fully vaccinated are allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with others who've been immunized against COVID-19.

MDH guidelines also say if a resident is fully vaccinated they can choose to have close contact, even hugging, with visitors.