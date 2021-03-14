Restrictions are lifting for larger venues, impacting the entertainment industry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Restrictions are lifting for larger venues, which is good news for the entertainment industry.

Governor Tim Walz is allowing venues to open at 50% capacity beginning Monday, with a limit of 250 people.

Venues with a capacity over 500 can add additional guests on April 1st.

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25%, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15%.

Brandon Helgeson owns Big Bang Companies, which is a local DJ entertainment and event production company.

He says this is exciting news for the event industry.

"I took over the Rochester Fest in 2019 and obviously, the first guy to ever have to cancel that. I work for the fair as well, so had to cancel that. So being able to bring back some of those events that are really near and dear to our community's hearts back in some fashion I think is just huge. I think it's very much needed," says Helgeson.

Helgeson says his first larger in-person event may not be until the end of June or beginning of July.

It all depends on the state and CDC guidelines.

Until then, the company will continue to have drive-in events and may include more hybrid events as the vaccine reaches more people.

Here is the link to find more of the events coming up.