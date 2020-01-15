Restoring a treasured memento

ROCHESTER, Minn. - PossAbilities is an organization that serves children and adults with disabilities. Rose Neis is a participant at PossAbilities.

"If you want to know about Rose there's three things. She likes Tweety Bird, she loves cats," said Luke Urevig, a Program Coordinator at PossAbilities.

Rose's face lights up when she remembers her cat, Cassidy, who was her companion for 16 years. When Cassidy passed away, Rose had a plaster cast mold of her pawprint made. Rose brought it everywhere with her, until it broke.

"She showed it to us, and your heart kind of sinks a little bit because you know how much it means to her," said Urevig.

When he saw what happened to Rose's special keepsake, he sprung into action.

"I remember in college I used to do plaster casting. We're talking like 15 years ago, but I remember it being pretty simple. So we got on the internet together, we looked it up and we ordered a kit," Urevig said.

After several attempts at creating a new plaster cast, the fourth time was the charm. Urevig had made a new mold of Cassidy's pawprint for Rose.

"The biggest part of this is that we got to relive Cassidy's memory through this plaster cast. And this isn't really about a PossAbilities employee helping a participant. This is just about a person helping a person," said Urevig.