Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Restoring a piece of Rochester history

The Rochester Fire Dept. is asking for the public's help in restoring a historic bell and clock tower that stood at the Central Fire Station

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 3:53 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's a piece of history that shined in downtown for decades. Now, the public can help restore it.

Rochester’s central fire station was built in 1898, and a 1,200-pound bell and clock tower was added a year later. The clock was used to sound the hours and to summon the city's firefighters in the event of an emergency. The clock was eventually relocated to the Mayo Civic Center, where it remained until 2015. Because of the renovations at the center, staff moved the bell and clock parts to a temporary storage location.

In 2015, the Rochester Fire Department began spearheading an effort to bring the clock-and-bell tower back to Fire Station 1.

"Having pride in our history, whether the fire department or City of Rochester, in order to participate in that, it's a pretty cool opportunity. It's a unique opportunity."

Chad Kuhlman with RFD hopes the public can help in the efforts.

"When entering into town, and being able to see a piece of history like this, it's a pretty cool thing. It's a special project with very deep meaning not only to the fire department, but certain citizens as well."

The department recently added a scrap metal recycling drive to aid in the effort. Metal can be dropped off in the two dumpsters in the parking lot of White's Cleaning and Restoration, at 3800 W. River Parkway NW. In addition, pavers can also be bought to support the effort. For more information on the project, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80587

Reported Deaths: 1909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24155891
Ramsey9646302
Dakota6447115
Anoka5023124
Stearns344422
Washington323555
Scott218032
Olmsted211025
Nobles189113
Blue Earth14285
Wright13546
Rice12298
Mower12113
Carver11865
Clay100240
St. Louis100124
Sherburne96813
Kandiyohi8551
Winona58317
Lyon5683
Steele4692
Todd4572
Nicollet45615
Watonwan4514
Benton4333
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4052
McLeod3831
Chisago3511
Crow Wing34116
Beltrami3363
Otter Tail3204
Waseca3203
Goodhue2719
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21413
Becker2092
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2040
Pipestone1989
Isanti1970
Douglas1851
Unassigned18052
Pine1670
Dodge1610
Chippewa1591
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Morrison1421
Brown1372
Wabasha1330
Meeker1262
Faribault1180
Mille Lacs1153
Rock1150
Yellow Medicine1151
Cass1083
Pennington1011
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching923
Fillmore880
Houston860
Roseau840
Redwood760
Kanabec736
Stevens731
Lincoln720
Pope690
Swift691
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena520
Wilkin523
Norman480
Hubbard470
Marshall441
Lake420
Big Stone400
Mahnomen371
Red Lake330
Traverse240
Lac qui Parle230
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69990

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14072243
Johnson455526
Woodbury432756
Black Hawk402278
Linn322596
Story291016
Dallas248938
Scott238223
Dubuque217936
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172134
Marshall171432
Wapello112854
Webster108011
Muscatine99852
Sioux9843
Clinton93213
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8663
Warren8525
Plymouth84318
Tama65229
Jasper63430
Des Moines6295
Marion5922
Wright5261
Carroll4924
Lee4926
Dickinson4436
Henry4034
Louisa40014
Boone3815
Bremer3817
Washington36711
Franklin30917
Hamilton2942
Delaware2613
Mahaska25518
Hardin2501
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2414
Floyd2403
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2232
Shelby2231
Benton2211
Poweshiek2038
Jones1952
Clayton1923
Allamakee1905
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1805
Cedar1781
Winnebago17310
Madison1722
Lyon1662
Hancock1632
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1462
Grundy1431
Mitchell1420
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1371
Chickasaw1350
Kossuth1320
Iowa1261
Palo Alto1250
Sac1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1015
Osceola1000
Appanoose953
Davis943
Union933
Worth840
Montgomery835
Keokuk751
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Adair501
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Enter Fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preserving clock and bell tower in Rochester

Image

Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Solidarity march in Rochester

Image

Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

Image

Some workers concerned about tax deferral

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Local organizations team up to boost Census participation

Image

Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

Community Events