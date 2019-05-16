Restoring a historic SE Minnesota covered bridge to its former glory

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The bridge is considered a rare gem. The heavy freezing snow we got this past winter was way too much for the roof of the last covered bridge in the state.

Right now, it has a temporary covering but the city is hoping to restore the bridge back to its original glory.

The historical society in Minnesota wants to keep the bridge as close to its original state as possible. That includes using the original 150-year-old wood from the roof that collapsed to restore this bridge and keep the history alive.

The city is hoping to start construction this August marking the bridge's 150th anniversary.