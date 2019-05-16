Clear

Restoring a historic SE Minnesota covered bridge to its former glory

The brutal winter took its toll on a nearly 150-year old bridge. The community wants it to be repaired and restored.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 7:42 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The bridge is considered a rare gem. The heavy freezing snow we got this past winter was way too much for the roof of the last covered bridge in the state.

Right now, it has a temporary covering but the city is hoping to restore the bridge back to its original glory.

The historical society in Minnesota wants to keep the bridge as close to its original state as possible. That includes using the original 150-year-old wood from the roof that collapsed to restore this bridge and keep the history alive.

The city is hoping to start construction this August marking the bridge's 150th anniversary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events