Restorative Justice Gathering with Rochester Police Department and Black community leaders

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department and Black community leaders hold weekly meetings to talk and listen. They call them restorative justice gatherings.

In the wake of the death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, KIMT News 3 was invited to sit in on this week's conversation.

At Barbershop and Social Services, the moderator and panel members had an open dialogue about what it's like to be a Black person in Rochester, community relations with the police department, and what RPD is currently doing to re-envision the department.

"Every time you have contact with somebody, I don't care if you're dealing with the guy on wall street or the guy living on the street, it's an opportunity for you to showcase your professionalism. The expectations are that high. We're an agency that when we make mistakes, we're going to admit it, we're going to learn from it, and we're going to come out on the other side stronger," Chief Jim Franklin said of his expectations for the department.

Nicole Andrews was there to speak as a mother. She shared with Chief Franklin and Captain Stilwell the conversations she has with her teenage son about police and the fears she has for him. "I have to talk him through that so that you're not scared of him. That's where I'm coming from today. It's not that I'm not going to be solution-focused, solution-forward, that I don't see your humanity as individual men, but I see your uniform and your blue lives and that affects me too," she says.

The Rochester Police Department implemented an accountability dashboard on the city website, shortly after community conversations following the death of George Floyd. Click here to view the web page.