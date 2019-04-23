Restaurants struggle to find employees

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Driving around Rochester you'll see a lot of construction and businesses popping up.
Now, there’s a growing need for workers.
The food service industry is currently recruiting new employees.
Christopher Rohe is the chef and owner of Prescotts in Rochester.
He tells KIMT understaffing led him to close his doors every Monday to give his employees a break.
“I'm pushing my staff six days a week everybody's working overtime and we just had to give up something and Monday was most convenient day to stop,” he said.
Rohe tells KIMT this is a first in over a decade his restaurant has cut back to only doing business 5 days of the week.
“We're going to do a trial period of six Mondays we'll be closed to give my people a break and hopefully try to find some new people.”
