Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Restaurants struggle to find employees

One local restaurant owner says understaffing led him to close on Mondays.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 9:49 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Driving around Rochester you'll see a lot of construction and businesses popping up.
Now, there’s a growing need for workers.
The food service industry is currently recruiting new employees.
Christopher Rohe is the chef and owner of Prescotts in Rochester.
He tells KIMT understaffing led him to close his doors every Monday to give his employees a break.

“I'm pushing my staff six days a week everybody's working overtime and we just had to give up something and Monday was most convenient day to stop,” he said.

Rohe tells KIMT this is a first in over a decade his restaurant has cut back to only doing business 5 days of the week.

“We're going to do a trial period of six Mondays we'll be closed to give my people a break and hopefully try to find some new people.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans speak out about healthcare

Image

Grants for safe rides to school

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Image

Olmsted County life saving awards

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Image

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Image

Mill and Overlay Project

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Information in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Image

Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Community Events