Restaurants still finding it challenging to find workers

MASON CITY, Iowa - It seems no matter where you go, there are 'Hiring Now' or 'Help Wanted' signs posted. That also includes Pete's Kitchen.

Throughout the last 15 months, owner Peter Kiroff has had pretty good business, with plenty of hungry customers stopping in or calling ahead for made from scratch sandwiches, pizza and dessert. While he's been fortunate to keep the doors open regularly, Kiroff says it's not the same for other businesses who have had to cut back on service because of losing employees and not having enough applicants apply for available jobs.

"I've been down to other restaurants where they don't have their noon hour anymore, where they're just open at night...they can't get any help."

Currently, he's seeking part-time help during the lunch rush. While many restaurant jobs are promoting wages at $10-14/hour to encourage more people to apply, Kiroff says the raising of wages could negatively impact independently owned business like his, as the increase would likely be passed on to customers and impact his bottom line.

"We're a small mom and pop shop. Unless you raise prices way out of line...which we hate to do."

A little over a week ago, Iowa ended its participation in federal pandemic related unemployment benefit programs, including the extra $300 a week.