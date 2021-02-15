Restaurants see boost during Valentine's Day & COVID-19 restrictions rollback

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend Valentine’s celebrations weren't just about sharing the holiday with significant others but with restaurants as well.

It’s no secret it’s been a rough year for restaurants and couples were happy to share the love by filling reservations to the max for the romantic holiday.

Chester’s Kitchen and Bar says dining traffic has been picking up as Gov. Walz dials back on COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting on Saturday restaurants were allowed to have up to 250 customers while leaving the maximum capacity at 50%.

Restaurants are also allowed to stay open until 11PM, instead of the previous 10PM curfew, which Chester’s says is all helping to fill seats.

Assistant general manager Stacy Brambrink said, “We're definitely seeing people that want to stay out a little longer and a little later at night so it's nice to have another hour to add on to that for their experience with us if they're having a couple drinks or having a late dinner so it's been nice.”

Restrictions on indoor entertainment and private event celebrations also relaxed this weekend with capacity increasing for both.