SE Minnesota restaurants preparing for more restrictions - again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Walz's new restrictions will impact restaurants all across the area. During a press conference Tuesday, he announced a new curfew that will begin Friday evening and not allow indoor dining at restaurants between 10 pm-4 am. It will also only allow them to do take out and delivery during those hours.

Eateries such as Canadian Honker are preparing for the new restrictions. The restaurant plans to continue having indoor dining and take out, however, they will not be having outdoor dining this winter.

"We definitely had lengthy talks about it," said the restaurant's manager Nick Powers. "As of right now we're not planning on it just cause Minnesota is pretty harsh."

The restaurant never had to close during the pandemic and was able to use its outdoor dining while the weather was nice. If things get worse, they are preparing to make staff changes.

According to Powers, the decisions are made based on who has kids, who is a single parent, etc.

"There's a lot of criteria to look at," said Powers. "If they are married, is their husband or wife still employed, how many kids do they have, the financial state that they are in if they want to share that, things like that."

Canadian Honker will also be offering take-and-bake meals soon, allowing customers to make some of the restaurant's food at home.