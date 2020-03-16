Restaurants offer free meals to kids as coronavirus closes schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz is ordering all Minnesota schools to close beginning on Wednesday through March 27 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending all schools close for the next four weeks.

That means some parents may be left wondering where to get their child's next lunch. Thankfully, some Rochester restaurants are stepping up.

Casablanca Creative Cuisine and Wine says it wants to help keep bellies full. That's why owner Amber Bojji says the restaurant is inviting families to come in, sit down and have kids eat for free.

Bojji says kids can chose from pasta, pizza, soup or bread. She says now is the time to pull together as a community.

She said, "A lot of these children who go to school normally get their food, their breakfasts, and their lunches, paid through the state and in light of them not being able to attend a lot of them have parents that are working and they'll be at home without at least a good nutritional meal."

Casablanca isn't alone - Victoria's Restaurant and Wine Bar also posted to Facebook on Monday and offered to feed any child that needs a meal.

Options include pasta with marinara, meat sauce or buttered noodles along with free bread. The restaurants says no purchase in necessary.

Plus, Austin Public Schools said it will be providing food deliveries so kids in Iowa won't have to go hungry either.