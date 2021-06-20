Families head to Chester's Kitchen & Bar for Father's Day Brunch

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A chance of rain couldn't turn away some hungry fathers and their families from Father's Day brunch. With most pandemic restrictions eased, restaurants like Chester's Kitchen & Bar are becoming busy again.

Fathers like Bryan McCaleb and his family haven't dined out on a holiday in over a year. They didn't let a chance of severe weather prevent them from enjoying a nice Father's Day breakfast.

"It's very exciting. We're having a good time," says McCaleb.

On Sunday, the restaurant saw nearly 250 Father's Day reservations, which is nearly what they saw in 2019. That number dropped to only 190 in 2020.

"We've seen a change in our business here in the last month as soon as the masks came off," says Chester's Kitchen & Bar Executive Chef Derek Jensen. "This is getting back to a new normal. About 15 percent of our sales were to go and that has dropped down to about 5 percent now."

Compared to last Father's Day, the restaurant is seeing less people do take out and more dine in.