Restaurants finding new ways for families to enjoy Mother's Day brunch

MASON CITY, Iowa - Sunday is Mother's Day and for some it's a tradition to head to a favorite restaurant for brunch. Here in the age of coronavirus, restaurants are finding a way to bring the brunch right to you.

"It's always done a buffet but with the coronavirus we feel its safer to not have everybody together and so now we're going to do curbside," said Matthew Robinson, who is in charge of the Bennigan's restaurant attached to the Best Western hotel in Clear Lake.

Bennigan's is opening up the kitchen and offering a feast for a family of 6 or 12. They've made it easy with online ordering and curbside pickup. Robinson says in the mean time, they've been sanitizing the restaurant from top to bottom.

"We wanted to make sure we took our time and made sure we cleaned the property very well we want to make sure that it's a comfortable place for people to come into," said Robinson.

If a big meal isn't in your Mother's Day plans, Robinson says to swing by on Monday when you can come and eat in the dining room.

"If we don't see you on mother's day we look forward to seeing you the rest of the year, because we will be open."

In Rochester, you can get a Sunday brunch brought to your car, courtesy of Terza Ristorante. General Manager Filepe Navarro says they usually do a Mother's Day brunch, but they had to figure out a way to make it work.

"We had to get a little creative and this is the first time for us thinking outside the box and creating a family meal to go," said Navarro.

Folks can order and pay by phone then pickup their meal curbside. Navarro said they've had plenty of people sign up for their Italian feast to-go.

"Everyone's been very kind and is understanding and appreciative and patient as we try to figure things out and kind of working our way through this," he said.

Both restaurants require orders to be in by May 7th. Bennigan's website has order information at bennigansclearlake.com. If you want to order from Terza, give them a call at 507-216-9590.